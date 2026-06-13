Two teens critically injured after crash between e-motorcycle, car in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Two teenagers were critically injured in an e-motorcycle crash that happened overnight in Herriman.

The two 15-year-old boys were riding a single e-motorcycle on Rosecrest Road West around midnight when they collided with a car turning left onto 5140 West, according to Herriman Police.

The two teens were taken to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition. Officials said they were not wearing protective gear.

The adult driver of the car was not injured.

A multi-agency investigation is underway.