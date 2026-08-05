Utah farmers emphasize importance of local produce after cyclosporiasis outbreak

DRAPER, Utah — As health officials investigate how people in Utah fell sick with cyclosporiasis, producers are emphasizing the benefits of eating locally grown food.

Draper's farmers market at Smith’s Park is a fun way to spend a Tuesday evening. But farmers and people who stopped by said it’s also a way to eat healthier and know where your food comes from.

Russell Hatfield has been farming for 22 years at Hatfield’s Farm.

"I want to serve the community,” he said. “I really like doing it to preserve the farmland."

From sweet corn to watermelons and onions, on sale at the Draper farmer's market, he hopes more people by local food and produce. He said he is not worried about foodborne diseases that are spreading around us.

"Growing local and having it directly fresh out of the ground here, we're not shipping it so it has less- it has no contaminants,” said Hatfield.

"I kind of stay away from the, any kind of vegetables at restaurants and stuff like that,” said Stephanie Kern. “Just try to watch what we're eating, make sure we're washing everything,” she added.

He grows lettuce in the spring and fall in Utah.

"My family, for example, we're not getting berries from anywhere except our own local farms because we want to avoid that risk,” said Phillip Taylor, VP of operations at Crofter Market.

Their company sources fresh eggs, meat and microgreens from various farms, and delivers them to the customer’s doorstep.

“With produce and plants, it’s coming from the Earth and the biome that’s in your local area which means it's going to have the natural bacteria and stuff that are good for your gut, as opposed to something that has been washed, sanitized, and used a bunch of chemicals on just to get it to you,” said Taylor.

"I’d feel more comfortable taking food from a local farmer than a supermarket,” said Kern.

Hatfield said they also check their water regularly to make sure it's clean and hope the headlines don't scare people from eating fresh.

"We're happy to be here to grow this stuff, and I hope you help us grow for many more years,” said Hatfield.