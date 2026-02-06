Woman in critical condition, hospitalized after falling out of car before crash

MURRAY, Utah — A 65-year-old woman is in the hospital in critical condition after falling out of her vehicle while crossing the median of State Street in Murray Friday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was traveling along State Street when, at 6230 South had struck the median, opening the driver's side door. When the door was opened, the 65-year-old had fallen out of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued, crashing into another car. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.