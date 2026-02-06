Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Woman in critical condition, hospitalized after falling out of car before crash

Woman in critical condition, hospitalized after falling out of car before crash
FOX 13 News
Woman in critical condition, hospitalized after falling out of car before crash
Posted

MURRAY, Utah — A 65-year-old woman is in the hospital in critical condition after falling out of her vehicle while crossing the median of State Street in Murray Friday afternoon.

Officials said the driver was traveling along State Street when, at 6230 South had struck the median, opening the driver's side door. When the door was opened, the 65-year-old had fallen out of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued, crashing into another car. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere