Salt Lake County declines to file charges for deadly shooting involving autistic teen driving stolen vehicle

SANDY, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges involving the deadly officer-involved shooting of a teen in Sandy who stole a vehicle in 2023.

"The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, operating pursuant to an agreement with participating law enforcement agencies and consistent with established protocols and applicable laws, conducts independent reviews of officer-involved critical incidents, including police officers' use of deadly force used in the scope of police officers' official duties," read the press release.

In 2023, police received reports of a minivan stolen from an Army recruiting office in Sandy. Officers began to pursue the vehicle from a distance. The 16-year-old driver of the stolen van attempted to evade officers, and in the process, he hit a motorcycle in the area of Monroe Street and 9000 South. The motorcyclist was critically injured, and although he pulled through, he had to get one of his legs amputated.

According to a search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News, the teen had autism and was living at a group home. He escaped and was on the run when he stole the van.

The warrant states that the teen had been moved to the Bluffdale home just the day before, and despite the DSPD's instructions, the doors and windows did not have alarms.