Salt Lake County's outdoor swimming pools opening this weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Nearly all outdoor pools operated by Salt Lake County will open this weekend.

The county announced that eight of its nine pools will open Saturday. They are:



Crestwood Pool 1700 East Siesta Drive, Cottonwood Heights



Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation

Draper Pool 647 East Vestry Road, Draper



Liberty Park Pool 900 South 650 East, Salt Lake City



Magna Pool 3270 South 8400 West, Magna



South County Pool 12765 South 1125 West, Riverton



Sports Complex Outdoor Pool 645 South Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City



Taylorsville Pool 4914 South 2700 West, Taylorsville



West Jordan Pool 8125 South 2200 West, West Jordan



Redwood Pool, located at 3060 South Lester Street in West Valley City, will open later after undergoing maintenance.

Hours, prices and more information on each pool can be found on the county's website.

Many of the outdoor pools offer entry for just $2.50 per person, with free admission for kids under 3 years old and seniors 80 and up.

The county also said the splash pad at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale will also open this weekend.

The opening coincides with the CDC's "Healthy and Safe Swimming Week." Click here for more information.

“We are excited to kick off summer by opening up these pools and providing space for everyone to stay cool and have fun,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Director Martin Jensen said. “This time it feels particularly special because it is our 75th year of operation and it’s a chance to celebrate community gathering places and spaces that continue to play a critical role in everyone’s health and well-being.”