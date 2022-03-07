Salt Lake-area gas just shy of $4 per gallon

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — As prices soar across the country, gas at one Salt Lake Valley station closed to within one-tenth of a penny short of reaching the vaunted $4 per gallon mark Monday.

FOX 13 News reporter Scott McKane was reporting from the Maverik in North Salt Lake when the price of gallon of gas jumped a whopping 20-cents to $3.99. The station was one of a few in the valley to hit that mark to begin the week, with the GasBuddy tracking service showing at least 10 locations with that price.

The move coincides with the national average price of regular gasoline breaking $4 per gallon on Sunday for the first time since 2008. As of Monday, AAA reports the national average at $4.06, with Utah's average currently standing at $3.858.

While the state's average is below $4 gallon, there are six counties where the price has topped that mark:

Beaver

Emery

Kane

Morgan

Summit

Washington

The Associated Press reports the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents during the first full week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While prices are rising in Utah, they are still way below the highest average price per gallon in California, which reached $5.29.

Utah's highest recorded price for a regular gallon of gas was $4.22 set in July 2008.