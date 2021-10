SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen just after 1 p.m. Friday,

Michael Ducot was last seen walking north on Emery Street near 1000 South.

Salt Lake City Police Department

The boy is approximately 4 feet talk and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, white sweatpants and a black and gray spider jacket.

Anyone with information on Ducot's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 801-799-3000.