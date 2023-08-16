Salt Lake Rotary Club receives $2.9 million grant to prevent homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Rotary Club was awarded a $2.9 million grant to expand a program to help young adults at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The 11-year-old program already has a high success rate, but they hope that with more funding, Salt Lake County can help prevent Utahns aged 18-21 from living on the street.

According to the county, 30% of young adults who age out of the Utah foster care system end up experiencing homelessness within two years.

“If kids are caught in a vulnerable state when they’re young, there’s pretty much no chance of recovery, especially at that age,” said Cameron Thompson.

That’s why Thompson joined the Salt Lake County Youth Services Milestone Transitional Living Program.

“Pretty much it houses kids, makes you pay rent, you get the money back in the program, and it allows you to get back on your feet,” he explained.

The program also offers services like case management, life skills training, education and employment support, and mental health counseling.

The grant money comes from the Utah Office of Homeless Services' Deeply Affordable Housing Grant.

“The more and more young adults that we can provide stability to, the more lives are changed,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson.

The Milestone Transitional Living Program currently houses 19 young adults. This new funding will go toward doubling the program and potentially building 18 more beds.

“They get their own room. They have their own space. You see them start to make their own goals and dreams their reality,” said Mina Koplin, section manager of youth services.

Koplin said that 86% of the young adults are housed and employed by the time they leave and complete the 18-month program. Of that 86%, 82% of them do not go back to homelessness.

“This is an opportunity to really help these young people change their life,” she said.