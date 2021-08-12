Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News endorse mask order for K-6 students in Salt Lake Co.

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image
kids masks classroom school children
Posted at 9:24 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:35:15-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah's largest newspapers have come out in support of a mask order for Salt Lake County school children in grades K-6.

Salt Lake County Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn’s recommendation came Tuesday.

The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday expressed support for the mask order in an article titled, "School mask mandate must be allowed to stand."

READ: Private schools included in Salt Lake Co. mask order for K-6 students

The Deseret News editorial board on Wednesday published an article in support of the mask order, saying it's "the best way to avoid constant disruptions that require kids to miss classes."

The Salt Lake County Council will vote to potentially override the mask mandate for students today starting at 2 p.m.

Stay with FOX 13 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere