Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News endorse mask order for K-6 students in Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah's largest newspapers have come out in support of a mask order for Salt Lake County school children in grades K-6.

Salt Lake County Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn’s recommendation came Tuesday.

The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday expressed support for the mask order in an article titled, "School mask mandate must be allowed to stand."

The Deseret News editorial board on Wednesday published an article in support of the mask order, saying it's "the best way to avoid constant disruptions that require kids to miss classes."



The Salt Lake County Council will vote to potentially override the mask mandate for students today starting at 2 p.m.

