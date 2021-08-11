Private schools included in Salt Lake Co. mask order for K-6 students

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Private schools and charter schools are not exempt from the mask order for K-6 students issued by the Salt Lake County health department Wednesday.

Dr. Angela Dunn filed the order based on the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

"It is in the best public health interest and the interest of our students for them to be in masks in the fall to keep them in in-person learning with the least disruption possible, and then least health concerns possible," said Dunn Tuesday.

The Salt Lake County Council is scheduled to vote Thursday at 2 p.m. on whether to veto the order or allow it to stand.

Read the entire health order below: