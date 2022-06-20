Sam's Club offering memberships for just $8 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As the price of just about everything is going up, one warehouse club in Utah is heading the opposite way with their memberships.

All this week, Sam's Club is offering annual memberships to new members for just $8, down from the usual price of $45. The special deal is available through June 26 and must be purchased in-person at one of three Sam's Club locations in the Utah.

Those looking to purchase a membership need to go to the membership desk at a local store and mention the "4th of July offer."

New memberships are limited to only one person and available one year from the date they were issued.

The Utah Sam's Club locations are in Murray, South Jordan and Provo.