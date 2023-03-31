Sanderson team considering options after ski crash trial loss

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite what appeared to be an overwhelming defeat at trial, Terry Sanderson may not be done in his pursuit of what he believes is justice against Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a statement released Friday, Sanderson's attorneys said they and their client are "considering all options" after the jury took little time to deliberate and exonerate Paltrow of any blame for a 2016 ski collision on the slopes Park City, instead placing full fault at the feet of the 76-year-old retired optometrist.

"This includes a possible Motion for a New Trial, an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court, and other legal options. These options will be thoroughly explored between the attorneys and Terry Sanderson at a later date," wrote Sanderson's attorney, Robert B. Sykes.

On Thursday, Paltrow was awarded the $1 she had asked for during the nine-day trial that captured worldwide attention.

During the trial, Sanderson was portrayed as an angry man who had become obsessed with the lawsuit and that he was overstating the extent of his injuries.

Sykes said Sanderson may talk about the trial and his possible options in the future, but for now, the attorney asked for others to respect his client's privacy.