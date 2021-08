SANDY, Utah — If anyone in the Salt Lake area happens to missing a snake (a very long snake), the folks at Sandy City Animal Services have you covered.

Animal services brought in a 5-foot-long boa constrictor Tuesday from the area near 10100 South 1900 East.

The department shared photos of the snake, including one in which the snake was held by an animal services officer to show how long it is.

Sandy City Animal Services

Those who believe the lost snake is theirs should contact the shelter at 801-352-4450.