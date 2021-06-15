Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sandy house considered total loss after fire, dog saved

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Sandy House Fire
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:25:37-04

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy house was destroyed in a 2-alarm fire Tuesday. Officials say no one was in the house at the time, but firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was in the home.

Sandy House Fire

Crews responded to the scene in the 9100 South block of Alvey Lane and found flames and smoke coming through the roof of the house. Shortly after arriving, an explosion from inside the home, which was believed to be caused by a propane tank, rocked the neighborhood.

Sandy House Fire

Because of nearby vegetation that caught on fire, a second alarm was requested.

Officials say the home is a total loss with estimated damages believed to be around $500,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere