Sandy house considered total loss after fire, dog saved

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy house was destroyed in a 2-alarm fire Tuesday. Officials say no one was in the house at the time, but firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was in the home.

FOX 13

Crews responded to the scene in the 9100 South block of Alvey Lane and found flames and smoke coming through the roof of the house. Shortly after arriving, an explosion from inside the home, which was believed to be caused by a propane tank, rocked the neighborhood.

FOX 13

Because of nearby vegetation that caught on fire, a second alarm was requested.

Officials say the home is a total loss with estimated damages believed to be around $500,000.