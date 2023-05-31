Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sandy issues state of emergency ahead of potential flooding

Little Cottonwood Canyon.png
FOX 13 News
Little Cottonwood Canyon.png
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:35:03-04

SANDY, Utah — With the rising potential for flooding in the coming days, Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski issued an emergency declaration Wednesday to secure needed resources.

WATCH: Little Cottonwood Canyon trails impacted by winter avalanche debris

The state of emergency declaration is effective for the city's primary waterways, including Little Cottonwood Creek, Dry Creek from Bell Canyon through Dimple Dell, Little Willow Creek, and Big Willow Creek.

While much of Utah has been able to avoid widespread snowmelt flooding this spring, the potential still remains for areas like Sandy located near larger creeks that bring water from the mountains.

Sandy has spent the past few months clearing debris from local waterways to help stream flows.

“Most flood events in Salt Lake County this year have been the result of debris dams," explained Sandy Public Utilities Director Tom Ward. "Our flood prevention team and community volunteers have been proactively working over the past few months to clear our stream channels to prevent debris flow dams and flooding. It is our hope that these mitigation efforts along with a favorable runoff cycle will alleviate any potential for flooding.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere