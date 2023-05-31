Sandy issues state of emergency ahead of potential flooding

SANDY, Utah — With the rising potential for flooding in the coming days, Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski issued an emergency declaration Wednesday to secure needed resources.

The state of emergency declaration is effective for the city's primary waterways, including Little Cottonwood Creek, Dry Creek from Bell Canyon through Dimple Dell, Little Willow Creek, and Big Willow Creek.

While much of Utah has been able to avoid widespread snowmelt flooding this spring, the potential still remains for areas like Sandy located near larger creeks that bring water from the mountains.

Sandy has spent the past few months clearing debris from local waterways to help stream flows.

“Most flood events in Salt Lake County this year have been the result of debris dams," explained Sandy Public Utilities Director Tom Ward. "Our flood prevention team and community volunteers have been proactively working over the past few months to clear our stream channels to prevent debris flow dams and flooding. It is our hope that these mitigation efforts along with a favorable runoff cycle will alleviate any potential for flooding.”