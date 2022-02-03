Sandy Police arrest suspect accused of stealing Amazon delivery truck

SANDY, Utah — After weeks of acting on tips and searching for a suspect, Sandy Police announced Wednesday night they were able to arrest a man accused of stealing an Amazon truck.

Police originally reported that the incident happened around January 7 near 600 East and Stone Fly Drive. The suspect jumped into the Amazon delivery truck and began to drive away when he realized a camera was pointed out him. He then got out of the vehicle and began to run away.

At the time, officials said a few packages were missing because of the incident.

In an update Wednesday night, police announced they had identified and located the suspect and he was booked into jail.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police did not release the man's name to the public.