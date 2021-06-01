Sandy Police investigating suspicious death after body found in car trunk

SANDY, Utah — Police began investigating a suspicious death in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

Sandy Police received a report around 11 a.m. of an abandoned vehicle that had been parked near 9700 S. Riverside Drive for a few days. The person who reported it also said there was an odor coming from it.

When officers went to impound it, they found the body of a middle-aged man in the trunk. The officers then called in detectives to investigate.

Because of the circumstances in which the body was found, police are investigating it as a suspicious death. However, they have not yet determined if there was foul play involved, or if it was an accident of some sort.

The state medical examiner's office will work to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are also working to identify the deceased man's identity and whether the car belonged to him. The vehicle is registered in Utah.

The man's body had been decomposing, which made it difficult to determine when the man died, but police believe the body has been in the trunk for at least a few days.

The department has asked the public to avoid the area. Police are canvassing the neighborhood.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story.