Sandy Police looking for missing teen

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenage girl who hasn't been seen since Saturday morning.

Sandy Police said 14-year-old Heavynne Lee Jackson was last seen in the area of 8900 S. Red Willow Circle at 10:30 a.m. She was wearing a black and white checkered sweater, green and red plaid pajama bottoms, and slippers.

The photos provided show her with blonde hair, but police say she has since dyed her hair brown. She has two nose piercings — a hoop on one side and a stud on the other.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.