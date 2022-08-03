Sandy police stop DUI driver with BAC over five times legal limit

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police are thanking a member of the public for alerting them to a drunk driver that was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .278 percent, over five times the legal limit of .05 in the state.

Utah was the first state in the country to lower the DUI level to .05 from .08, the level found in nearly all other states in the country.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called in on a suspected drunk driver. The suspects blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .278 %. In Utah it illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of . 05% or higher. pic.twitter.com/nAKASftChR — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) August 3, 2022

This comes shortly after a Utah driver in Weber County was found to have a BAC at over seven times the legal limit legal limit in April of this year. Police found an open bottle of vodka in his car as well as an ignition interlock device.

Such devices are intended to prevent people under the influence from driving by requiring them to use a breathalyzer connected to the device. If the sample taken in under the legal limit, the driver can then start the car.

That driver was arrested on multiple charges, including driving on a suspended license. His BAC of .331 was just under the .40 level that can be lethal.