Sandy school under 'Shelter-in-place' order

Posted at 9:19 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:19:25-04

SANDY, Utah — Union Middle School in Sandy is under "Shelter-in-Place" protocols while officials investigate a bag that was found outside the school Monday.

School administrators called police after the bag was reported by students.

According to Sandy Police, school inside the building is going on as normal, but visitors are not allowed on campus under the "Shelter-in-Place" is lifted.

