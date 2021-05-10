Sandy school under 'Shelter-in-place' order

SANDY, Utah — Union Middle School in Sandy is under "Shelter-in-Place" protocols while officials investigate a bag that was found outside the school Monday.
School administrators called police after the bag was reported by students.
According to Sandy Police, school inside the building is going on as normal, but visitors are not allowed on campus under the "Shelter-in-Place" is lifted.
Union Middle is in shelter-in-place as a precaution. This is in response to a police investigation near campus. School is going on as normal but doors are locked. All students, teachers remain safe and well. Parents will be notified when shelter-in-place has been lifted.— Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) May 10, 2021