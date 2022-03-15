Sandy teens join effort to help Ukraine

SANDY, Utah — Several Sandy teenagers joined the effort to raise money for the people of Ukraine, holding a bake sale that raised over $1,200 on March 12-13, earning the praise of Governor Spencer Cox and the City of Sandy for their accomplishment.
These funds will be donated to Driven to Assist, a collaborative effort initiated by Governor Cox and the Larry H. Miller and Gail Miller Foundation.
FOX 13 is also contributing to this effort to help Ukrainian refugees.
To make a monetary donation to Driven to Assist, click here. Items such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, shoes, socks, coats, hats, and blankets are also needed; go the the Driven to Assist website to find out more about this cause and where to bring donations.
We want to recognize this awesome group of Sandy teenagers, who used their weekend to put together a bake sale to benefit the people of Ukraine. They raised over $1,200 to donate to Driven to Assist, the collaborative campaign initiated by @GovCox and @theLHMcompany. Great work! pic.twitter.com/VCiCVCAvfm— Sandy City (@sandycityutah) March 14, 2022