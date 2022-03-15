Sandy teens join effort to help Ukraine

SANDY, Utah — Several Sandy teenagers joined the effort to raise money for the people of Ukraine, holding a bake sale that raised over $1,200 on March 12-13, earning the praise of Governor Spencer Cox and the City of Sandy for their accomplishment.

These funds will be donated to Driven to Assist, a collaborative effort initiated by Governor Cox and the Larry H. Miller and Gail Miller Foundation.

FOX 13 is also contributing to this effort to help Ukrainian refugees.

To make a monetary donation to Driven to Assist, click here. Items such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, shoes, socks, coats, hats, and blankets are also needed; go the the Driven to Assist website to find out more about this cause and where to bring donations.

