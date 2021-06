BANNOCK COUNTY, Idah — A Sandy woman was killed Thursday while riding an ATV in Idaho.

Police say 67-year-old Chikay Cole was riding a 2019 Polaris ATV in Bannock County with a passenger, Kerry Cole, when both riders were ejected from the vehicle after Chikay failed to negotiate a turn.

While both riders were wearing helmets, Chikay died at the scene.

Kerry Cole was airlifted to a Pocatello hospital in an unknown condition.