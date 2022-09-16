'Sanpete Kindness': Utah woman starts nonprofit to inspire hope after losing son to suicide

GUNNISON, Utah — They’re popping up more and more through some rural central Utah communities lately — inspirational messages of hope, like "You Can Do This," "Tomorrow Matters," and other uplifting thoughts. It's a movement of kindness started by a woman who’s experienced grief.

Linda Christiansen of Manti lost her 21-year-old son Kade to suicide a year and a half ago.

"I would do anything to get him back, but I can't save him. Maybe this will do something, help someone else," she said.

After others suggested the idea, Christiansen thought, "Why not give it a try?" Signs went up throughout her rural community and beyond, launching the nonprofit Sanpete Kindness, now a 501c3 that essentially prints and distributes these signs and banners to anyone who wants them for free.

"If someone wants to donate, that's great. It means we get to print more signs, but you don't have to. These are free to anyone who wants to put them up in their yard or any cities that want one to display," Christiansen said.

Gunnison City just put up a new banner on its Main Street, and Christiansen hopes other towns in the area will follow.

"Our hope is to cover Sanpete County and beyond," she said. "It makes my heart want to burst thinking that maybe I’m touching someone and maybe helping someone that needs a pick-me-up."

She says with the movement's growing popularity, sometimes it seems too heavy and too much work — but then she remembers why she's doing what she's doing.

"What if he would have seen a sign and he would have stopped?" Christiansen said of her son.

Information on how to donate or how to get a sign can be found on the Sanpete Kindness Facebook and Instagram pages.