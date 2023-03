SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Four schools in Saratoga Springs were briefly placed under lockout protocol Thursday morning due to a suspicious male being reported in the area.

The four schools lockout were:



Lakeview Academy

Thunder Ridge Elementary

Vista Heights Middle School

Westlake High School

Officers responded to the scene and determined there was no threat as the suspicious person was a student carrying a microphone stand that someone mistook for a firearm.