Saratoga Springs student targeted with racist acts at school convention

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Saratoga Springs family wants more done after they said their son was a victim of racist acts while at a convention with a high school group.

Deacon Burton returned to his hotel room last week after a long day at a FFA Convention in Logan with fellow Westlake High School students, but instead of finding fresh linens, he says he came back to a confusing scene.



"I see soap smushed into the floor, I see crackers everywhere, pillows, sheets, the entire mattress was ripped off the bed, the ironing table was in the bathroom, our room was absolutely trashed, and on top of it all, there was an N-I-G wrote out in crackers," Deacon shared.

Burton admits those in FFA like to prank each other but he says what he found went too far, especially the letters written on the bed.

"I wonder why just why," he said. "There's no reason."

Deacon's parents share the same sentiment as their son.

"You can't use ignorance and you can't use 'it's a joke' or 'we were just pranking them,' that can't be an excuse. Ignorance isn't an excuse," said Deacon's father, Troy."

The Burton's wish they were made aware of the incident from the school or the teachers, but say they found out when another parent texted them. Even after talking to officials while picking their son up from school, nothing was mentioned.

"...both of his FFA advisers came up to my truck and were talking," said Troy, "they were mentioning how they love Deacon and he should maybe apply for a leadership position next year or something like that. It is a little frustrating to have a conversation with them and nothing was said."

In a statement about the incident, the Alpine School District said they have opened up an investigation after the Burton's issued a complaint.

"Our procedures for looking into and resolving these types of incidents are directed by district policy," the district wrote, adding that the "Alpine School District is committed to maintaining a learning environment where students are safe and successful, free of harassment and discrimination."

The family is planning to meet with the district Friday and have ideas about what could help prevent and address racism if and when it occurs.

"I'm appalled at how many stories I've heard over the last two days very similar to this one," said Charity Burton, Deacon's mother, "or my kids hear that word all day every day at school, too, and it just needs to stop.

"Something needs to change."

The Burton's also want parents to educate their kids about why it's inappropriate to say the n-word.

"We talk to our kids, don't hit, don't steal; there's all these things that we teach our kids, but we're not teaching our kids it's okay to be a different color," Troy said, "there's certain things that you do not say, you just don't say them."