Say cheese! International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.

The station flew almost directly over Salt Lake City just before 10 a.m., and with picture perfect weather, the view was amazing.

From high above, the station could see the Great Salt Lake, along with the Wasatch Mountains in their grandeur and Bear Lake a few seconds later.

While the International Space Station orbits the Earth every 90-93 minutes, paths taking it over northern Utah during the day with clear weather is a rare treat.