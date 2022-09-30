Scaffolding torn from Salt Lake City building during storm

SALT LAKE CITY — A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.

Scaffolding was ripped from the side of a building under construction on 1300 South between 300 West and West Temple.

Salt Lake City police say roads in the area will be closed for a "considerable amount of time." Residents and drivers are being told to avoid the area during the clean up.

There is no word on of anyone was injured due to the scaffolding collapse.

The Utah Transit Authority has closed the Ballpark Station near the collapse, with trains being turned around at Central Pointe and 900 South.