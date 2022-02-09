Driver killed in accident involving school bus in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman was killed after crashing into a school bus on the Mountain View Corridor on Wednesday.

No students were on the Jordan School District bus at the time of the accident at the intersection at Lake Avenue.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, a 62-year-old woman was driving a Honda CRV when she ran a red light and collided with the bus. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the school bus driver was not injured.

The area surrounding the accident scene is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

