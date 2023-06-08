Scientists work to ensure stable future for threatened Utah fish

PROVO, Utah — A fish only found in Utah Lake, the June Sucker has proved its grit over millennia. But its future has been in peril for several decades.

“It’s been here for thousands and thousands of years,” said Keith Lawrence, a Native Aquatic Project Leader with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “It was very important to the early settlers as a food source, but you know, through over-exploitation and water quality impacts and habitat impacts both natural such as during the dust bowl era the June sucker has languished.”

From millions in the 1800s to fewer than a thousand by the 1980s, the June Sucker was federally recognized as an endangered species by 1986. This sounded the alarm to commence a broad effort to prevent the oblivion of this native Utah fish.

According to Lawrence, who is part of the June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program (JSRIP), a collection of state, federal and local government agencies, along with outdoor and environmental interest groups trying to save the fish, changes in the habitats of the June Sucker have negatively affected and limited the spawning and nursery areas in Utah Lake’s tributaries.

These safe spaces to spawn are vital to the early life stages of the June Sucker.

But why does this matter?

The June Sucker is an indicator species. Scientists monitor the June Sucker to understand the health of Utah Lake’s ecosystem and its connecting tributaries.

“There’s importance to the ecosystems that the fishes rely on. There's importance to the birds, you know, that use this year-round as a habitat or just as stopovers during migrations.

Their survival is not only important for aquatic ecosystems but also for people, Lawrence emphasizes.

"For that matter, just to a quality of life that exists for people to just enjoy these kinds of places”

Following June Sucker’s listing on the endangered species list, wild adults were captured and artificially spawned and bred in hatcheries to increase its population. The JSRIP recovery efforts have also included the Provo River Delta Restoration Projectwhich focuses on restoring and improving the natural stream functions of Utah Lake’s tributaries for recreation and to improve natural spawning areas for the June Sucker.

On Dec. 31, 2020 the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the June Sucker was moved from the “endangered” category to the lower “threatened” status.

In part two, we take an in-depth look at how Lawrence along with other researchers and scientists are trying to save this valuable and iconic Utah Fish.