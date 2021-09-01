Watch
Search and rescue operation closes section of Zion National Park

MarLea Finch
Zion National Park
Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 01, 2021
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Zion National Park will close a popular section of the park Thursday for a search and rescue operation.

Officials said the closure of the Narrows will begin at midnight, but did not release any details other than to say it is an "active" search and that shutting down the Narrows "helps our staff in the operations."

It is not known if the search and rescue will take place in other areas of the park.

