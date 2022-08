ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said a search and rescue operation is underway Friday following a flash flood on the Virgin River.

Heavy rains in the area prompted flash flood warnings throughout the afternoon.

It's not known who is missing, but park shuttles are only operating south on Zion Canyon Scene Drive due to the operation.

