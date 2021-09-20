Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies after likely remains of Gabby Petito recovered in Wyoming

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department told Fox News on Monday that it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today" -- the place in Florida where authorities had been looking for Brian Laundrie over the weekend.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation. On Sunday, authorities found a body in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito's.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said. "Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

The North Port Police Department announced on Twitter Sunday that a team of more than 50 people searched the Florida nature reserve for any clues about Laundrie's location.

Police said Laundrie’s parents directed them to the Carlton Reserve, after saying he visited the location. Sunday’s search ended and police posted that there was nothing new to report.

The search for Laundrie is expected to intensify Monday after authorities in Wyoming announced the discovery of a body that appeared to be Petito.

An autopsy will be performed to make a 100% determination. Her father took to Twitter shortly after the discovery and posted a broken heart emoji, and wrote, “She touched the world. The post was accompanied by a picture of his daughter smiling and in front of oversized angel wings. The North Port Police said it will continue to work with its partners in its search for “more answers.”

"I am making a personal request to members of the press and news media to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family," lawyer Richard Benson Stafford said in a statement Sunday.

Due to today's developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby's family and allow them to grieve. I will be in contact with you when Gabby's family is ready to make a public statement.

I would also like to personally thank the FBI, the Suffolk County Police Department, the North Port Police Department and especially the Grant Teton Search and Rescue team," the statement continued. "Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful."



