TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The FBI announced Sunday afternoon that a body found in a camping area outside Grand Teton National Park matches the description of Gabby Petito.

However, the agency said they are awaiting full forensic confirmation on the identity. The cause of death has also not yet been determined.

The FBI has notified Petito's family.

Watch the full press conference below:

This article will be updated as more information is released.