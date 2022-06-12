Search for teen's body underway after presumed drowning in southern Utah reservoir

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Officials say a teenage boy drowned in a southern Utah reservoir Saturday afternoon, and a search for his body is underway.

Witnesses called 911 to report a drowning at Newcastle Reservoir around 2:40 p.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. The reservoir is located about 30 miles west of Cedar City.

Two brothers, ages 14 and 17, were in kayaks and trying to knock each other into the water. Officials said the boys were not wearing life jackets.

The 14-year-old, who reportedly did not know how to swim, went under the water in an area about 10-12 feet deep. He was under for about 10 minutes by the time the 911 call was received.

As of about 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said they were still searching for the victim's body. Paramedics and members of the Utah Department of Public Safety's dive team are assisting in the recovery effort.

Iron County Sheriff's Office