Search on for 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old

EDITOR'S NOTE: FOX 13 News, per station policy, does not normally identify minors involved in criminal cases. However, as the minor in this case is the suspect in a homicide investigation, we are making a one-time exception.

The Salt Lake City Police Dept. Homicide Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a 14 year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

Detectives are working to locate 14 year-old Kaydyn Christensen, who is accused of shooting and killing a 17 year-old male in the area of 1600 West Ivy Circle.

According to an official press release from Salt Lake City Police, the investigation began at 8:19 p.m. Saturday night, when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, finding the 17 year-old male with a critical gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to locate Christensen at the scene. SLCPD believe this to be an isolated incident.

“I keep saying to myself, ‘How many will it take? How many more are we going to see lose their lives? Young people?” said Terri Gilfillan with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah.

“We really have to start addressing the access to firearms. There’s no way a fourteen-year-old should have access to a firearm,” said Moe Hickey, executive director of Voices for Utah Children.

Hickey said gun violence has increased as a cause of death for Utah children within the last decade.

On Monday, the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee will consider HB 354 which could hold a gun owner criminally liable if their firearm is not safely secured and used by someone else to commit a crime.

Christensen should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287.