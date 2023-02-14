14-year-old suspect taken into custody following deadly shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly Salt Lake City shooting over the weekend has been taken into custody.

Police said the juvenile suspect was taken into custody Monday without incident.

The boy was wanted after being accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in the area of 1601 West Ivy Circle on Saturday night.

An investigation into the shooting began after officers responded to the scene and found the 17-year-old with a critical gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Because the teenager is now in custody, FOX 13 News will no longer use his photographer or identify him by name.