Search on for girl who mistakenly left dance invite at wrong Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi homeowner and neighborhood group are searching for a girl who mistakenly left her Sadie Hawkins dance proposal on the wrong porch over the weekend

The mystery girl is named Katie, and the wrongly-asked homeowner says it's the hopeless romantic inside her that wants to find the girl as the thrill of asking someone to a high school dance is something you never forget.

"When I had crushes, or just people I was interested in, I often just took that very nervous step in trying to just reach out," said homeowner Laurice Marier.

"I just remember when it wasn't successful how my heart just dropped, and I do not want that for Katie."

On Sunday afternoon, cans of beans and a punny sign saying "I've BEAN meaning to ask you, wanna go to Sadie?" were left in front of Marier's house.

"The doorbell rang and by the time I got to the front door I saw a car pull away," she said.

Since the mistaken drop off, Marier hasn't been able to let the bold gesture go to waste.

"I immediately went on Facebook in Lehi Citizens Page. I went on Nextdoor, the app, and I did some investigating myself, which local high schools have a Sadie Hawkins Dance," Marier explained. "I've called both of those high schools: Lehi and Skyridge."

Accidentally asking the wrong house to the dance is nothing new, but Katie’s "ask" has created dozens of neighborhood sleuths

"Everyone is really pulling together to try and find Katie because I think we all can relate at some point in our lifetime," said Marier.

If and when Katie is ready to ask again, Marier says she has her creative dance-posal waiting.

"We're all just rooting for her to at least know the reason she's not hearing from this person is not necessarily because they're not interested, they're really truly not getting the message."