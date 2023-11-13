Search on for hunter who shot moose and left it to waste

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Officials are hoping the public will help them find the hunter who shot and killed a bull moose only to leave it to waste.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said its officers received a report early last month of a bull moose that had been killed in the Strawberry River Drainage in Wasatch County.

Officers said the moose had been shot by a bullet which traveled through both its front shoulders, leaving it unable to travel far.

While a bull moose hunt was taking place in the area at the time of the shooting, DWR believes the animal was left to waste instead of the hunter being unable to find it.

A reward may be available to anyone with information on the person who shot the moose and contacts DWR officers.

Last year, over 1,200 wild animals and fish were illegally killed in Utah.