HUNTINGTON, Utah — The Emery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Huntington woman missing since Friday morning.

Tiffany Cormier, 45, was last seen in the area at 7 a.m. Friday. It is believed that Cormier does not have a vehicle or phone.

Cormier is 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cormier's location is asked to call the Emery County Sheriff's Office.