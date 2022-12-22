Watch Now
Search on for missing Sevier County woman last seen Tuesday

Posted at 7:09 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 09:09:24-05

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Sevier County are searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday night.

Kennedie Mykell Neathery, 26, has been missing since leaving her sister's home at around 8:30 p.m.

Family said Neathery was scheduled to start a new job in Nashville early next year and had already secured an apartment. But question why she would leave for Tennessee early, ahead of the holidays and without saying telling anyone about her plans.

Neathery also left her phone at her sister's home before she disappeared.

According to officials, Neathery could be driving a gray 2020 Jeep Renegade with Utah plate G983BP. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white or beige hoodie.

