ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park have closed multiple trails Sunday due to an active search and rescue operation.

The park announced that Middle and Upper Emerald Pools trails will be closed because of the operation.

No other information on the search and rescue was given, including the number of people being searched for or their identities.

