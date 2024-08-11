Search underway for apparent drowning victim at Willard Bay

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Utah State Park rangers and other agencies are searching the water at Willard Bay for a man who they believe drowned Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., a storm hit the northwest area of the bay where the 38-year-old man was boating and swimming with his teenage son and the son's girlfriend.

The man jumped in the water to help his son, who was struggling. But the dad was swept away and was unable to make it back to the boat. He went under and never resurfaced.

The man appeared to have drowned, according to Sgt. James Morgan with Utah State Parks.

The 17-year-old son was treated and cleared.

Since the incident, crews from several agencies have been out on the water searching for the man. They have been using a dive team, boats with sonar, and an underwater drone.

As of late Saturday night, the man was still not found.

This comes just a week after another drowning at Willard Bay. A 51-year-old man drowned Saturday night — also during a storm — and his body was found on Tuesday.