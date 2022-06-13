Search underway for missing Pleasant Grove man with special needs

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A search is underway for a missing 19-year-old Pleasant Grove man with special needs who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

Police said Tyler Crawford was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday. He was planning on going to Kiwanis Park in the Battlecreek Falls area before going to Provo.

Officials added that Crawford is deaf and uses a cochlear implant with a battery that could either be dead or will be soon.

According to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, Crawford likes being with cats, even taking on their personality while crawling around and hissing and meowing like a cat.

Crawford's cochlear implant is ruby red and he also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Crawford's wherabouts is asked to call police at 801-794-3970.