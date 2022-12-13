Watch Now
Search underway for missing skier near Solitude

Spencer Burt
Solitude Mountain Resort pictured Jan. 15, 2020
Posted at 10:19 PM, Dec 12, 2022
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews are out looking for a skier who never returned home from Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday.

According to Unified Police, the skier was supposed to be back by 2 p.m. But as of late Monday night, his vehicle was still in the parking lot.

The search-and-rescue mission is headquartered at Solitude's lodge — however, they are searching both in and near the resort as officials say they do not have a specific location where he might be.

The skier's name was not released, but authorities said he is male.

