Search underway for missing skier near Solitude

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews are out looking for a skier who never returned home from Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday.
According to Unified Police, the skier was supposed to be back by 2 p.m. But as of late Monday night, his vehicle was still in the parking lot.
The search-and-rescue mission is headquartered at Solitude's lodge — however, they are searching both in and near the resort as officials say they do not have a specific location where he might be.
The skier's name was not released, but authorities said he is male.
TONIGHT: Search and rescue crews are out near @SolitudeMTN for an overdue skier.— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) December 13, 2022
Skier was supposed to return around 2 PM but did not return. His vehicle is still in the parking lot. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/s8M8vaOI2T