Search underway for possible drowning victim at Flaming Gorge

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

According to Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey, the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced. He is a Salt Lake City resident in his mid-30s.

No further details about what he was doing or who he was with were immediately available.

A dive team searched the water for the man and paused their efforts when it got dark and will resume Sunday morning, Bailey said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.