Search underway for possible drowning victim in Weber County

HOOPER, Utah — Search and rescue volunteers and divers are looking for a teenager who disappeared below the water while swimming with friends in Weber County.

Three 17-year-old boys were swimming at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area on Sunday when one of them went under and never resurfaced, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

One of his friends climbed out of the water on part of the retention dam and called for help. The other friend tried to save the victim. However, he almost went under himself; officials said he was struggling to stay afloat when first responders arrived.

"The deputies got here just in time to get him out of the water," WCSO Lt. Colby Ryan said. "He probably would've went under too with the undercurrent."

The deputies were able to pull that teen safely out of the water.

Other resources were called in to look for the missing boy, including fire crews, search and rescue volunteers, swiftwater rescuers, divers and drones.

As of Sunday evening, the boy had not yet been found. Ryan said they will keep searching until they find him or until it becomes unsafe to continue.