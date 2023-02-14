Search underway for teen who fell through ice in Tooele reservoir

TOOELE, Utah — A teenager is missing Monday night after falling through the ice and into the water of a Utah reservoir.

According to Tooele City Police, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir around 7 p.m.

The 18-year-old was able to get out of the water, then he and a 16-year-old who was also with the group on the ice called for help.

A police officer who responded to help fell through the ice as well, and another officer managed to get him out. Two firefighters also fell through, but only partially.

As of the latest update provided Monday night, the 14-year-old was still missing and a dive rescue team was assisting with the search.

Stay tuned to FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this developing news story.