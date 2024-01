PROVO, Utah — A search is underway after a woman hiking in American Fork Canyon was reported missing by her family.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the 19-year-old woman went to hike the area near Tibble Fork Reservoir on Sunday afternoon and had not returned as of Tuesday.

When the woman's family went to search the area, they found her car but not the hiker.

Search and rescue teams are now in the area using fixed-wing aircraft and other resources to locate the woman.