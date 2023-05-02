Search underway in Weber River for missing woman

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A search is underway Monday evening for a missing woman who may have fallen into the Weber River.

Weber Fire District officials say they received a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. reporting a possible drowning. The missing woman is in her 20s, and the incident reportedly happened near the city of Uintah.

The district sent first responders to different locations along the Weber River to watch for the woman. They are being assisted by police and fire departments from across Weber County and Davis County.

They are also using drones and kayak rescue teams in the search.

As of 8:45 p.m., the woman had not been found yet. Officials said they're worried they'll have to pull searchers out soon due to it getting dark.

FOX 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.