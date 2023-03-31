Second home collapses due to heavy snow in Morgan County

Just a few weeks after a roof collapsed in Morgan County due to heavy snow, a neighboring home also caved in for the same reason.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said the home, located on Sierra Drive in the Highlands Subdivision, collapsed Thursday night due to the weight of snow sitting on the roof.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Specifically, the garage roof "totally collapsed," officials reported, "damaging the rest of the home."

The occupant of the home was able to escape without any injuries, however, the home is now uninhabitable.

As a result of the collapse, a natural gas line was cut and fire crews had to use snow shoes to assess the damage and control the leak.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District

The snow shoes are a new purchase for the fire department this season. The first time that equipment was used was less than three weeks ago when the exact same situation happened.

In the early morning hours of March 12, multiple feet of snow also accumulated on a garage roof and caused it to cave in.

That home is located across the street from the home that recently collapsed, officials report.

In that instance, the family was also able to safely escape.

At the time of the initial collapse, the fire chief told FOX 13 News that they were reminding residents to safely clear snow off of roofs in order to help prevent future collapses from happening.